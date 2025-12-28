‘Those were my dad’s wishes’: No funeral will be held for Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, family says

Abraham Quintanilla admits that Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos weren't his first choices for the Selena movie.

There will be no funeral service held for Abraham Quintanilla, the father of music icon Selena Quintanilla, his son announced on social media.

In a two-part video posted to Instagram, more than 20 minutes long, Quintanilla’s son said his father died in his sleep on the morning of Dec. 13.

“He went like a lot of us would like to go,” A.B. Quintanilla III said in the video. “He passed away in his sleep, and I hope and pray that he didn’t suffer.”

In the video, Quintanilla’s son said that there will be no funeral for his father and he wanted to be cremated.

“Those were my dad’s wishes,” A.B. Quintanilla III said, “so we will respect those wishes.”

Suzette Quintanilla, center, sister of the late singer Selena Quintanilla, holds a replica of Selena's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as she poses with, from left, Selena's husband Chris Perez, her brother A.B. Quintanilla III, and her parents Marcella Ofelia Samora and Abraham Quintanilla Jr. during a posthumous ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 3, 2017.

A.B. Quintanilla III said that the causes of his father’s death remain unknown, but promised to share as soon as they are made public.

“As soon as I know,” A.B. Quintanilla III said, “I’ll let you guys know, because you guys deserve to know.”

The video was posted on Christmas Eve, a week and a half after Abraham Quintanilla’s death, and A.B. Quintanilla III said he was recording it at 5 a.m.

“I haven’t been sleeping very well,” A.B. Quintanilla III said.

A.B. Quintanilla III said he wanted to dispel “ugly things” said about his father by ”a small percentage of people."

“Talking about my father, you’re talking about a visionary. A man with a dream, who saw talent in his children, and was able to make our dreams come true through music,” A.B. Quintanilla III said. “He made Selena one of the most electrifying singers and talents that this world will ever know.”

Quintanilla was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, and gained recognition in 1956 for his group, the Dinos. He later became known as the father of Selena and the founder of Selena y Los Dinos.

Quintanilla was instrumental in launching Selena’s career, managing her early performances and helping build the family band that would take her to international fame.

After Selena’s death in 1995, he remained a fierce guardian of her legacy, overseeing her music, brand, and continued influence across generations.

