Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died, family announces

The father of music icon Selena Quintanilla, Abraham Quintanilla, has died, his family announced on social media.

In an Instagram post, Quintanilla’s son, A.B. Quintanilla III, shared the news along with a photo of his father.

“It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today…” the post read.

His cause of death was not shared to the public.

Quintanilla was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, and gained recognition in 1956 for his group, the Dinos. He later became known as the father of Selena and founder of Selena y Los Dinos.

Quintanilla was instrumental in launching Selena’s career, managing her early performances and helping build the family band that would take her to international fame.

After Selena’s death in 1995, he remained a fierce guardian of her legacy, overseeing her music, brand, and continued influence across generations.

Quintanilla was also recently featured in the Netflix documentary, “Selena Y Los Dinos: A Family Legacy.”

Read also: