30 years ago Monday, Selena was tragically shot and killed

SAN ANTONIO – Monday marks 30 years since Selena Quintanilla Perez was tragically shot and killed — but her legacy continues to live on today.

Selena was shot on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi by her former fan club manager, Yolanda Saldívar.

In a clip from KSAT’s newscast the day after Selena died on April 1, 1995, former KSAT reporter Jessie Degollado visited the singer’s recording studio and hometown, where she was especially loved and missed.

One fan in the news clip is seen mourning the loss of Selena outside the Tejano star’s childhood home in the Molina neighborhood of Corpus Christi.

“We can’t believe this happened to Selena, that’s why we had to come here to make ourselves believe she is really gone,” the fan told Degollado.

Selena may be gone, but she is not forgotten. Her legacy lives on through her music, her makeup line and her movie, starring Jennifer Lopez as Selena.

She has also been immortalized throughout several murals in San Antonio. In 2020, her family had big plans to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her death with a concert at the Alamodome. Unfortunately, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, a new documentary with never-before-seen footage of Selena received an award at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

KSAT’s special, “Siempre Selena: Celebrating a Legacy,” aired last week, featuring special performances and a rare interview with Selena’s exclusive fashion designer, who offered a look at never-before-seen sketches.

KSAT also sat down with Selena’s husband, Chris Perez, and with his bandmate and close friend, Carlitos Miranda.

>> Chris Perez reflects on Selena’s legacy and new music with Grupo Metal

Perez said he witnessed firsthand how Selena’s music and message continue to resonate, especially with younger fans.

“I think a big reason why it continues to happen is because of what she represents, what her message was to her fans and how hard she worked, and obviously, the music,” Perez said.

