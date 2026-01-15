🍝 Things to do this weekend: Culinaria, Ali Wong, DreamWeek 2026

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend, the city comes alive with plenty of events perfect for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

Food lovers, get ready, Culinaria’s biannual Restaurant Weeks returns to San Antonio on Saturday, with dozens of restaurants serving up special menus and more.

Meanwhile, DreamWeek San Antonio continues through Jan. 31, featuring events that encourage idea-sharing on global issues to promote tolerance, equality and diversity.

San Antonio’s MLK March — touted as the largest Martin Luther King Jr. march in the nation — is one of more than 200 events featured as part of DreamWeek. The march will kick off at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 19, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Academy and end at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

Let’s dive in and check out what’s happening around the Alamo City this weekend:

Thursday, Jan. 15

BRUNO MARS TICKETS GO ON SALE: While Bruno Mars will visit the Alamo City later this year, tickets will officially go on sale for his global "The Romantic Tour" on Thursday. Click here for more information.

DEON COLE: San Antonians can check out the actor and comedian as he performs at 8 p.m. at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Tickets are available online

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The Silver and Black will play against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. The game will include City Night and Air Force Night as part of the Spurs' promotional and themed events. For tickets, click here

What’s happening this weekend:

CULINARIA'S RESTAURANT WEEKS: Culinaria's Restaurant Weeks is set to return to the Alamo City, offering two weeks of special menus and dining deals across the city from Jan. 17-31. To check out a list of participating restaurants, click here

DREAMWEEK SAN ANTONIO: The annual city-wide summit will take place now through Jan. 31. This year's theme is #Revelations. To view a list of DreamWeek events happening in San Antonio, click here

GEOLOGY JANUARY: Now through Jan. 25, San Antonio Parks and Rec will host Geology January. Activities will include a rock and fossil collection exhibit, a cave geology presentation, program classes and much more. For a full list of events, click here

Friday, Jan. 16

EVERCLEAR: The rock band will perform at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. For tickets, click here

Saturday, Jan. 17

FARMERS MARKET: Find fresh, seasonal produce and more during Pearl's Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. More information can be found here

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The Spurs will face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. The game will feature Box Out Cancer Night as part of the Spurs' promotional and themed events. Tickets are available here

Sunday, Jan. 18

ALI WONG: The actor and Golden Globe-winning comedian will perform her "Ali Wong Live 2026″ tour at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

POKEMON COMMUNITY DAY: The San Antonio Zoo will host Pokémon GO Community Day featuring Grookey from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The zoo will have 18 PokéStops, with lures active from 2 to 5 p.m. Exclusive Ajari Pokémon cards will also be handed out near the Project Selva 4D Theatre. The event is included with standard admission. More information can be found here

