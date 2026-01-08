Skip to main content
Local News

Bruno Mars’ ‘The Romantic Tour’ coming to Alamodome this September

General ticket sales begin on Thursday, Jan. 15

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Bruno Mars will visit the Alamo City later this year during a stop on his global “The Romantic Tour.”

The Alamodome announced the Wednesday, Sept. 23 concert on its social media and events page. The show’s time is unknown.

General tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 15, with presale opening at noon the day before.

Anderson .Paak will also join Mars under the moniker “DJ Pee .Wee.”

Texas stops for the tour include Arlington and Houston.

Mars announced his newest album, “The Romantic,” this week. It is his first solo project in nearly a decade, according to Variety.

The album will come out on Feb. 27, with new songs released on Friday.

For more information on tickets and parking, visit the Alamodome’s website.

