New Taco Palenque concessions stand to open at Frost Bank Center The stand will make its debut on Thursday when the Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks The Frost Bank Center. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio restaurant favorite is coming to the home of the San Antonio Spurs.
In a news release, Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced the soon-to-be addition of a new Taco Palenque concessions stand at the Frost Bank Center.
The concessions stand will debut at the venue on Thursday, when the Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks, a news release states.
To celebrate, the release said that Taco Palenque will provide a free taco coupon to each person who makes a purchase at the Spurs and Bucks game. The coupon can be used at any Taco Palenque location outside of the venue.
The stand is expected to be open at other arena events as well, according to the release. It’s located at Section 124 on the plaza level of the Frost Bank Center.
