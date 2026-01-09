College culinary students cook up innovative grilled cheese concepts at food entrepreneurship boot camp

SAN ANTONIO – Twenty college students are transforming the classic grilled cheese sandwich into innovative business concepts at San Antonio’s first-ever Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, a collaborative pilot program between Trinity University and the Culinary Institute of America (CIA).

The weeklong program pairs students from both institutions in small teams, combining business acumen with culinary creativity to develop market-ready food concepts.

Students split their time between Trinity’s business classrooms, where they develop business plans and marketing strategies, and CIA’s professional kitchen facilities, where they bring their culinary concepts to life.

Throughout the program, participants receive mentorship from San Antonio’s leading hospitality and entrepreneurship experts.

The public can taste the results of this unique collaboration at the Pearl Farmers Market on Sunday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each team will showcase its unique grilled cheese creation, accompanied by two side dishes. Tickets are $25, with proceeds benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank.

