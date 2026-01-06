DreamWeek San Antonio officials to preview 2026 summit

SAN ANTONIO – DreamWeek, an annual city-wide summit, returns to San Antonio on Friday. The events encourage idea-sharing on global issues to promote tolerance, equality and diversity.
DreamWeek San Antonio officials will preview the summit during a news conference at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The event will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.
San Antonio’s MLK March — touted as the largest Martin Luther King Jr. march in the nation — is one of over 200 events featured as part of DreamWeek.
Attendees can expect symposiums, panel discussions, debates, film screenings, concerts and art exhibits.
DreamWeek San Antonio will take place from Jan. 9-31. This year’s theme is “#Revelations.”
Some events are free to the public. However, others require a purchased ticket.
Here’s a list of some events to look forward to during DreamWeek:
- Legacy Awards Ball: The event, which takes place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 9, features “mouth-watering food” put together by Black chefs in the San Antonio area, a live auction and an online auction. Attendees are encouraged to wear ball attire and dancing shoes. The event will take place at Tech Port Center + Arena, 3331 General Hudnell Drive.
- DreamFash Kickoff: The event, described as a “mixer,” takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Hard Rock Cafe in the 100 West Crockett St. and provides a preview of DreamWeek.
- Medicina Market: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, the Medicina Market will be a marketplace of food, lush plants, handmade ferments, herbs and crystals. There will be yoga sessions, drumming circles and other activities. The event will take place at The Gardens of Hacienda Tecolote, 7910 Donore Place.
- “The Quilt” Live In Concert: The concert, which takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at San Fernando Cathedral, 115 Main Plaza, will gather the San Antonio Gospel Heritage Choir, plus a lineup of artists, to celebrate the history of African American music.
- Feeding The Community: The community is invited to help feed people experiencing homelessness from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Church Under the Bridge, 724 Chestnut St.
- 10th Annual Dream Big Mixer: Hosted by the Dream Big Scholarship Fund, the event will bring together entrepreneurs, business professionals and community leaders. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Aloft Hotel, 838 Northwest Loop 410, and costs $14.99 to attend. Proceeds go to support the Dream Big Scholarship Program.
- Steph Tolev At Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club: Tolev is set to perform at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club from Jan. 15-17. Tolev has entertained audiences with jokes on both Netflix and Comedy Central.
- Dreamweek San Antonio 2026 DreamBall: The DreamBall showcases San Antonio musical, theatrical, comedic and cultural performance artists and will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 31.
For more information on DreamWeek and to see the full calendar of events, click here.
