DreamWeek San Antonio officials to preview 2026 summit

FILE- DreamWeek is an annual summit of civic and civil engagements with hundreds of events in January.

SAN ANTONIO – DreamWeek, an annual city-wide summit, returns to San Antonio on Friday. The events encourage idea-sharing on global issues to promote tolerance, equality and diversity.

DreamWeek San Antonio officials will preview the summit during a news conference at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The event will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

San Antonio’s MLK March — touted as the largest Martin Luther King Jr. march in the nation — is one of over 200 events featured as part of DreamWeek.

Attendees can expect symposiums, panel discussions, debates, film screenings, concerts and art exhibits.

DreamWeek San Antonio will take place from Jan. 9-31. This year’s theme is “#Revelations.”

Some events are free to the public. However, others require a purchased ticket.

Here’s a list of some events to look forward to during DreamWeek:

For more information on DreamWeek and to see the full calendar of events, click here.

