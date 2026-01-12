Rainbow Trout swim their way back to Texas waterways

With the temperatures starting to change in South Texas, it only means one thing: Trout season has arrived.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is restocking the Texas waterways with thousands of Rainbow Trout. The plan is to stock over 335,000 trout from November through March 6.

This is an annual schedule, and they plan to distribute trout across various waterways. You can find the full stocking schedule, including where and how much, on their website.

The size of the lake, river, or even pond, and how much water is in it, defines how many trout can be placed. Less water means fewer trout, but it also means the water can warm up more quickly.

Known for their skin shimmering like a rainbow in the sun, they are a cold-water species that does best when oxygen-rich water temperatures stay between 40 and 60 degrees. Once water warms into the 70s, trout become stressed, which is why trout fishing in Texas is limited to cooler months.

Thermometers that use infrared technology to read surface temperatures are convenient. However, depending on the stream, the temperature can be significantly different below the surface. That’s why a traditional thermometer for some fishers is an oldie but a goodie.

REMINDERS:

The state of Texas does not require a fishing license for anyone under the age of 17

Adults must have a freshwater fishing endorsement on their license

Anglers can enjoy complementary fishing without a license in a Texas state park from a bank, dock or pier

Anyone planning a trip to a state park is recommended to reserve a day pass in advance, which can be reserved online or over the phone by calling (512) 389-8900

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up