Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
61º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
WATCH LIVE: Texas Rangers’ testimony continues in Day 5 of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer’s child endangerment trial
BCSO: 1 dead after shooting in parking lot of far west Bexar County Amazon warehouse
Southbound U.S. Highway 281 reopens hours after Stone Oak crash, TxDOT says
San Antonio police officer indefinitely suspended after abandoning car at crash scene while intoxicated, records show
Texas Senate race heats up as candidates campaign across the state ahead of Democratic primary
San Antonio City Council to hold special session on increased ICE presence
More than 11,000 cheese products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Local News

Torchy’s Tacos introduces meal-for-two deal, limited menu to celebrate 20th anniversary

A fan-favorite taco returns for January

KSAT Digital Staff

Torchy's Tacos' meal-for-two deal offered Jan. 2026. (Torchy's Tacos)

SAN ANTONIO – Torchy’s Tacos is celebrating its 20th anniversary with limited menu items that include a meal-for-two deal, tacos and drinks.

The Austin-based restaurant has five San Antonio locations, primarily on the North and Northwest Sides.

Recommended Videos

A limited-time offering, called “The Double Feature,” serves a complete meal for two for $20. The meal includes six street tacos, shareable rice and beans and two fountain drinks.

Guests can choose from green chile pork, carne asada and barbacoa for the street tacos.

Aside from “The Double Feature,” two other limited-menu items will be available throughout January.

The company is reintroducing a fan-favorite taco, the Tokyo Drifter, featuring green chile pork topped with wonton strips, sweet-and-sour veggie slaw and sesame sriracha mayonnaise.

Typically, the Tokyo Drifter is offered in the spring, but Torchy’s decided to kick off the year with the taco due to its high demand.

A Red Bull Strawberry Limeade mocktail will also be available as the “Drink of the Month.”

Click here to view San Antonio area Torchy’s Tacos locations.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos