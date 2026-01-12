Torchy’s Tacos introduces meal-for-two deal, limited menu to celebrate 20th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – Torchy’s Tacos is celebrating its 20th anniversary with limited menu items that include a meal-for-two deal, tacos and drinks.

The Austin-based restaurant has five San Antonio locations, primarily on the North and Northwest Sides.

A limited-time offering, called “The Double Feature,” serves a complete meal for two for $20. The meal includes six street tacos, shareable rice and beans and two fountain drinks.

Guests can choose from green chile pork, carne asada and barbacoa for the street tacos.

Aside from “The Double Feature,” two other limited-menu items will be available throughout January.

The company is reintroducing a fan-favorite taco, the Tokyo Drifter, featuring green chile pork topped with wonton strips, sweet-and-sour veggie slaw and sesame sriracha mayonnaise.

Typically, the Tokyo Drifter is offered in the spring, but Torchy’s decided to kick off the year with the taco due to its high demand.

A Red Bull Strawberry Limeade mocktail will also be available as the “Drink of the Month.”

Click here to view San Antonio area Torchy’s Tacos locations.

