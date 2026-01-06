Chick-fil-A celebrates 80 years with free food sweepstakes

SAN ANTONIO – Chick-fil-A has been serving customers across the U.S. for 80 years.

To celebrate, the chain said it will roll out new menu items, designs, deals, and other surprises throughout the year.

Here’s just some of what you can expect from the “Newstagia”-inspired celebration, according to an online press release.

Chick-fil-A will offer four Classic Cups for $3.99, taking inspiration from past designs.

The collection will also feature a special Golden Fan Cup Design, with 3,000 guests having a chance to win a year’s worth of free Chick-fil-A.

According to the release, all Classic Cups will be wrapped, with a winning card inserted in the 3,000 Golden Fan Cups.

This card will include instructions for claiming the prize, which consists of 52 entrees. The sweepstakes runs through July 1. You can read the rules here for more information.

The sweepstakes isn’t the only fun deal. Frosted sodas and floats in a variety of options will be a permanent part of the menu, starting this week.

Collectible plush cows will also be available with different designs throughout the year. Chick-fil-A said these are only available for purchase in the restaurant.

“This year marks more than an anniversary — it’s a celebration of the memories, meals and meaningful moments that have brought people together at Chick-fil-A for generations,” said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising & media. “We have so much in store this year, delivering menu items and experiences that are fresh and exciting yet firmly rooted in Chick-fil-A’s renowned quality, care, generosity, and hospitality.”

Make sure to check your local restaurant to ensure they are participating in these promotions.

