Preventing Endometriosis?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- - Endometriosis is a condition that affects more than ten percent of women between 14 and 44. Doctors don’t know exactly what causes endometriosis, but it’s linked to too much estrogen in a woman’s body. Ivanhoe reports on ways to lower your estrogen and maybe also lower your risk of endometriosis.

One in ten women will have endometriosis during her reproductive years. It’s a condition that happens when tissue grows outside of a woman’s uterus causing pain, fatigue, and sometimes infertility.

Kevin M. Audlin, MD, FACOG at Mercy Medical Center says, “It affects intercourse. It affects work life. It affects social life. It affects fertility.”

Just ask Mallory Harrison ...

“I would start to cancel plans because I was just in so much pain. I just didn’t want to get out of bed,” explained Harrison.

But some simple habits may lessen your risk of developing the condition. First, taking prescription hormones can lower your estrogen levels and reduce pain. These come in the form of pills, patches, and rings. Also, skip the alcohol. It can raise the amount of estrogen in your body that might lead to endometriosis. Don’t drink more than one alcoholic beverage a day. Caffeine may also raise estrogen, but the link isn’t as strong. Regular exercise might also lower your risk of endometriosis. Aim for at least 30 minutes four to five times a week. Lastly, you may want to avoid foods with a high soy content. They could boost estrogen levels in your body. With ways to lower your risk of endometriosis.

It can take up to ten years for women to be diagnosed with endometriosis. Treatments typically include birth control pills, medications, or surgery.

Contributors to this news report include Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

