Tuesday Update: Temps to plunge late Friday, with precipitation still expected this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWER TODAY: Cloud cover keeps us cool, stray shower possible
- SMALL RAIN CHANCE TONIGHT: Light showers through early Wednesday
- STRONG COLD FRONT FRIDAY: Arrives by afternoon, temps fall rapidly
- ICE POSSIBLE SATURDAY: Near freezing, some precipitation possible
FORECAST
TODAY
Clouds have increased overnight, thanks to an approaching storm system. These clouds, combined with a weak front will keep us cooler today. Temperatures likely stay in the 50s, with a small rain chance (20%).
LIGHT SHOWERS TONIGHT, EARLY TOMORROW
Shower activity will increase slightly tonight and early tomorrow. Still most of everything we will see will be light and impacts will be minimal. Skies will eventually clear by late tomorrow and warmer temperatures are expected.
STRONG COLD FRONT FRIDAY
A strong front will sweep through by Friday afternoon, with gusty winds and a rapid drop in temperatures. A cold rain will follow the front.
VERY COLD SATURDAY, ICE POSSIBLE
Behind the front, temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout the day on Saturday. Light precipitation remains possible. While it could drop to below freezing at the surface, a warm layer will sit above us in the atmosphere. This means that if we see any wintry precipitation, it’ll fall as freezing rain. How much precipitation and duration of wintry weather still remains a question. This will dictate what impacts we see in San Antonio. We’ll have a much better idea of these impacts by Thursday. More updates to come. Do note that San Antonio could see more than 24 hours below freezing.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.