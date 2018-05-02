Woman gets potential life-threatening infection after microblading eyebrows

DETROIT, Michigan - Over the past couple of years microblading your eyebrows has become very popular, but one Detroit woman is regretting getting it done.

According to our sister station in Detroit, WDIV, the woman who did not want to be identified, was admitted to a hospital after her microblading procedure on her eyebrows got infected.

Microblading is a semi-permanent tattooing technique used to fill out thinning eyebrows. The tool used has a bundle of needles that cuts the skin to deposit pigment into the skin.

"Basically, it gives the appearance of hair on your eyebrows instead of regular tattooing," the woman said. "This makes your eyebrows look like you actually have hair."

She spent three days in the hospital getting treated for the infection.

"I was terrified," she said. "I didn't know. My face is swelling up. My eyes are closing. I'm thinking, 'I don't know what's going to happen.'''

Dermatologist Dr. Stephen Grekin treated the woman and said if not treated the infection could become life-threatening.

The woman's prognosis has gotten better, but she said she will never do the procedure again.

WDIV full story below.

