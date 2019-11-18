Chilling Video Shows Moment Cops Rescue 8-Year-Old Texas Girl Kidnapped in Front of Mom

Seven months after an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped while walking with her mom in their Texas neighborhood, police released heart-stopping video of the moment officers busted into the suspect's hotel room and rescued her.

Michael Webb, 51, kidnapped the 8-year-old girl on May 18 as she was walking with her mom in Fort Worth. As the distraught mom tried to fight him off, he was able to get the girl in his car and take off. She called 911 and police immediately went searching for the girl.

A tip led police in nearby Forest Hills to an area hotel, but officers left the room after seeing no apparent sign of a child being held. Fortunately, cops from the Fort Worth Police Department responded to the same hotel following another tip. After some digging, officers believed that had found their guy. After they arrested Webb, the girl popped her head out of a laundry basket where she was hiding underneath a pile of clothes. She was afraid to make a noise because the suspect had threatened to hurt her and her family.

In the chilling video, cops take down Webb in the hallway of the hotel. The officers, who were in full protective gear, were clearly not taking any chances.

Webb was charged with kidnapping and sexual assault, and a jury took less than 10 minutes to convict him back in September. Last week, he was sentenced to life in prison.

“We believe that justice has been served in this case," Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, told reporters Thursday following the sentencing. "My hope is that this family and this community will find solace in knowing that he will never be able to harm another little child again.”

