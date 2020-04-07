Matthew McConaughey Plays Socially Distant Bingo With Texas Nursing Home

Residents of a Texas senior living facility received a much-needed surprise when Matthew McConaughey popped in virtually to hosted a Bingo.

The “True Detective” actor hosted the tournament for folks at Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock over the weekend.

The facility got in touch with the “Dallas Buyers Club” star in September to come in person to their weekly Bingo game, however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he opted for clever approach to host.

Appearing via video chat, McConaughey and his family, including his wife, their children, and his mom, read out the numbers to the seniors playing inside the facility.

When Bingo was called, the person who won was able to ask McConaughey any question they desired. Some of the questions asked were about his favorite drink and his family heritage.

Virtual Bingo with Matthew McConaughey! Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did! The residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living got to play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey and his family! Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink. Posted by The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living on Sunday, April 5, 2020

“Our team members can’t interact with the residents the way we normally do, so we have been doing everything possible to uplift them virtually. This was a wish come true!" Molly Davis Nedley, sales director at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, said in a statement to CBS Austin. "The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis. It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time."

The facility posted videos on their Facebook page after the event thanking the actor and his family.

During a time when we are all working to make lemonade out of lemons, we are so humbled that Matthew took the time to play our favorite game with us. As Matthew would say, let's turn this red light into a green light! Posted by The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living on Sunday, April 5, 2020

A lifelong Texas resident, McConaughey has been doing his part to urge fellow residents of the Lone Star State to stay home. Recently, he joined Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt to record messages urging people to stay home.

