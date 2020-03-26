Help save three lives and donate blood today

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – University Health System is already experiencing a sharp drop-off in donors due to COVID-19 creating a serious shortage in its blood supply.

Now is the time to donate blood if you can.

“People who are bleeding because of childbirth, because of major surgery, because of traumatic injury – that number is not going to change because we’ve shut down schools and limited visitation at hospitals,” said Dr. Donald Jenkins, a University Hospital trauma surgeon and UT Health San Antonio professor.

University Hospital’s Emergency Department averages 70,000 emergency patients each year and transfused 30,000 in 2017.

“COVID-19 is already causing critical blood shortages as people respond to social distancing messages by canceling blood drives and donations,” said Dr. Leslie Greebon, University Health System Medical Director of Transfusion Services.

Every time one donor gives blood, they are able to help University Health System save three lives.

“Looking for a way to help during an international health crisis? Traumas and transfusions don’t take a break during pandemics – give blood! Our team at University Health System has implemented careful social distancing and screening protocols to keep everyone safe, so donors must call ahead to make a donation appointment," said Elizabeth Allen, public relations manager at University Health System.

Blood donations are by appointment only.

Social distancing will be practiced at this event.

To make an appointment, visit donatebloodtoday.com or call 210-358-2812.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.