66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

KSAT Community

KSAT Community is looking for nonprofits to be featured on Wishlist Wednesday

How can the community help your nonprofit during this difficult time?

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

Tags: KSAT Community
KSAT Community is looking for nonprofits to be featured for Wishlist Wednesday
KSAT Community is looking for nonprofits to be featured for Wishlist Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – With the success of our KSAT Community Wishlist Wednesday benefitting The Children’s Shelter last week, KSAT12 wants to help support more nonprofits during this difficult time.

If you are a nonprofit organization in San Antonio that is currently open, please feel free to send your information in the form listed below on how the community can help.

Related:

KSAT Community Wishlist Wednesday raises more than 24k for Children’s Shelter

KSAT Community phone bank raises more than $40,000 for Meals on Wheels S.A.

KSAT12 will go through the submissions to see which nonprofit(s) will be highlighted.

Please add the following in your nonprofit submission:

  • Name of nonprofit
  • What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?
  • How does the nonprofit help the community?
  • How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?
  • Website
  • Facebook page
  • Phone number
  • Address
  • What type of donations do you need?
  • Do you need volunteers?
  • How can the community help?

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: