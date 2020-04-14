KSAT Community is looking for nonprofits to be featured on Wishlist Wednesday
How can the community help your nonprofit during this difficult time?
SAN ANTONIO – With the success of our KSAT Community Wishlist Wednesday benefitting The Children’s Shelter last week, KSAT12 wants to help support more nonprofits during this difficult time.
If you are a nonprofit organization in San Antonio that is currently open, please feel free to send your information in the form listed below on how the community can help.
KSAT12 will go through the submissions to see which nonprofit(s) will be highlighted.
Please add the following in your nonprofit submission:
- Name of nonprofit
- What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?
- How does the nonprofit help the community?
- How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?
- Website
- Facebook page
- Phone number
- Address
- What type of donations do you need?
- Do you need volunteers?
- How can the community help?
