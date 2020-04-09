KSAT Community Wishlist Wednesday raises more than 24k for Children’s Shelter

SAN ANTONIO – On, April 8, the KSAT Community Wishlist hosted an all-day fundraiser campaign for The Children’s Shelter in San Antonio.

The Children’s Shelter is San Antonio’s leader in child abuse, neglect prevention and trauma-informed care.

COVID-19 is greatly affecting the shelter’s daily operations.

With the help from our generous community and KSAT12 viewers, 1,446 items were purchased worth a monetary value of $20,544.

The Children’s Shelter had $3,400 donated through Venmo, and since airing and promoting the KSAT Wishlist Wednesday, the shelter’s website generated $24,560!

“Thank you for providing The Children’s Shelter an opportunity to share with our San Antonio community our current needs for our children and youth,” said Anais Biera Miracle, chief public relations officer. “Thank you to KSAT 12 News, their viewers, RBFCU, Energy Transfer, and University Health System for supporting a 24-hour campaign that has generated community support beyond the Amazon Wishlist, Children’s Shelter donation page, and our Venmo page. This demonstrates the compassion and empathy of our San Antonio community. It shows that we are one family, and one community.”

KSAT Community matched the donations with 250 activity bags filled with coloring books and supplies provided by our partners Energy Transfer, University Health System and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.

H-E-B also made a contribution on Wishlist Wednesday by adding coloring books and supplies to the activity bags.

“H-E-B is an incredible community partner and donor," said Anais. "H-E-B continues to provide support for our efforts and mission at The Children’s Shelter, and we are very grateful for all of our community partners and donors for all they have done to make this 24-hour community drive possible, with such a bountiful response from our city.”

If you would like to donate to The Children’s Shelter, here are four different options:

Venmo: The Children’s Shelter

Amazon wish list: amzn.to/2w9XqS7 (Sent items to The Children’s Shelter)

Online: childrensshelter.org/donate-now

Big Give: bit.ly/2yrU5P3

For more information, visit childrensshelter.org.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.