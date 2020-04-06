KSAT Community hosts Amazon Wishlist Wednesday to benefit The Children’s Shelter

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Shelter is San Antonio’s leader in child abuse, neglect prevention and trauma-informed care.

COVID-19 is greatly affecting the shelter’s daily operations.

“The greatest impact is the children and youth in our care, as they are doing online coursework and homework packets with our local independent school district,” said Anais Biera, Chief Public Relations Officer, The Children’s Shelter. “We create a structured schedule every day, and our children are used to going off campus. Since the emergency order for the past two weeks have not permitted [us] going to public places, we bring activities to our kiddos on our campuses.”

To support the Children’s Shelter during this time, KSAT Community will be holding an Amazon Wishlist Wednesday fundraiser, April 8 where the community can help donate critical items for the shelter.

What is the current need for The Children’s Shelter?

The Children’s Shelter is currently providing care for 44 children from infancy to age 16 at its emergency shelter and 25 youth at the Whataburger Center for Children and Youth, who range in age from 0 to 22.

The shelter can provide care for up to 66 children at its emergency shelter at any given time, and 30 youth at the Whataburger Center.

“We are an essential organization and must provide care for children and youth 24/7,” said Anais Biera, Chief Public Relations Officer. “The health, safety, and wellbeing of our children and youth in our care is paramount, and to do so, we must ensure we have a healthy and well workforce.”

What supplies do you most need at this time?

Cleaning supplies (cleaning wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol spray, floor cleaner)

Diapers

Wipes

Board games

Books

Visa gift cards

Gift cards to local restaurants to pick up food for our kiddos.

Apparel for children as young as infants to age 22.

The Children’s Shelter also provides services for families with children, and they have also been impacted by COVID-19, and need non-perishable food items, diapers, wipes, formula, bottles and cleaning supplies.

Opportunities to donate towards The Children’s Shelter:

Venmo: TheChildrensShelter

Amazon wish list: amzn.to/2w9XqS7 (Deliver items to The Children’ Shelter)

Online: childrensshelter.org/donate-now

Big Give: bit.ly/2yrU5P3

“San Antonio continues to band together during this global pandemic, and as such, we are blessed beyond measure to have such a committed team who work to fulfill our mission each day, to our community who have stepped up and helped us during this unprecedented time to ensure we continue to provide the highest quality of care for our children and youth,” said Biera.

For those individuals who have been furloughed, The Children’s Shelter have direct care and administrative positions at The Children’s Shelter and Family Tapestry.

There are job openings at The Children’s Shelter in San Antonio.

If you want to make an impact on the lives of children who have experienced trauma due to abuse, abandonment or neglect and want to have a rewarding job, The Children’s Shelter may be for you.

For information, visit childrensshelter.org or call 210-212-2500.