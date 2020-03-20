KSAT Community phone bank raises more than $40,000 for Meals on Wheels S.A.

SAN ANTONIO – In a 13 hour-long phone bank Thursday, the KSAT Community phone bank for Meals on Wheels San Antonio received $40,081 in donations!

With this money, MOWSA will now be able to give each senior in its program an emergency food kit that costs $7 during COVID-19.

The emergency food kits can help feed a senior up to four days.

“We are so grateful for the support of our community during this time," said Vinsen Faris, CEO of Meals on Wheels. "The money raised through the KSAT phone bank will enable us to provide over 5,700 food supply boxes which have 4 days of food inside to those who are most at risk at this time. We can’t say thank you enough!”

If you would like to donate to MOWSA, listed below are some options.

Your gifts to Meals on Wheels San Antonio positively impacts the lives of 5,000 San Antonio neighbors every single day.

“In this time of neighbor helping neighbor, our South Texas viewers have overwhelmed us with their unbelievable generosity by supplying meals for tens of thousands of needy in San Antonio," said Phil Lane, KSAT 12 Vice President and General Manager. "Our viewers donated over $40,000 and that will supply meals for 5,000 seniors who were waiting for food from Meals on Wheels San Antonio. We have no words to describe how much we love San Antonio and we love our amazing viewers!”

1. Offline giving options:

Mail a check to 4306 NW Loop, San Antonio, TX 78229

Donate by phone at 1-866.80.MOWSA (866-806-6972)

2. Online giving options:

Website: mowsatx.org/coronavirus

Facebook page – Donate button

Venmo at @mowsatx

Cash App at $mowsatx

