KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Child Advocates San Antonio

If you would like to learn more about how Child Advocates San Antonio needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. The mission of Child Advocates San Antonio (CASA) is to recruit, train, and supervise court-appointed volunteer Advocates who provide constancy for abused and neglected children and youth while advocating for services and placement in safe and permanent homes.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. For 36 years, CASA remains the only organization in Bexar County legally recognized by the Texas Family Code and authorized to provide court-appointed advocacy services to abused and neglected children who are in the care of state protective services. Our vision is to improve the lives of abused and neglected children in Bexar County by providing a volunteer advocate to every child in the foster care system who needs one. In terms of economic impact, last year alone, CASA Volunteer Advocates provided services to the Bexar County Courts worth an estimated $1,106,254.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. COVID-19 has impacted the way our staff and volunteers work and interact with the children in the foster care system. We have had to conduct visits with the children remotely and by phone, limiting their ability to establish a connection with the kids they are supporting.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Basic hygiene supplies: toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, body wash, deodorant, diapers for all age ranges, pull-ups and wipes.

Activity supplies: activity workbooks, coloring books, crayons, bubbles and kites

School supplies: grade-level activity workbooks, general school supplies.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. We can always use volunteers!! https://www.casa-satx.org/advocate-application

Q. How can the community help?

A. Spread the word, share our mission, volunteer and donate.

Website:

casa-satx.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/ChildAdvocatesSanAntonio

Address:

1956 S. WW White Rd., 78222

