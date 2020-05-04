KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Down Syndrome Association of South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Provide lifelong services and support to individuals with Down syndrome and their families to optimize well-being, develop rewarding relationships, and foster inclusion in the community.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. DSASTX helps to empower and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families to access resources, engage with their community, and progress toward self-actualization.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. Major fundraisers had to be canceled due to COVID-19. These fundraisers bring in funds for DSASTX, which allows us to provide programs and services to our community at little or no cost.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. Yes. We are looking for volunteers to host various virtual events or presentations. (Fitness, educational, social)

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Monetary or supplies.

Q. How can the community help?

A. By donating or purchasing supplies we can mail out to our participants.

Donations can be made by check (mail to 1127 Patricia SATX 78213), online through our FB page or website or Venmo @DSASTX. Supplies can be purchased through our Amazon Wishlist.

Website:

dsastx.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/DSASTX

Address:

1127 Patricia, San Antonio, Texas 78213

Related:

If you are a nonprofit that is in need of support, click here to make a submission.

Share your appreciation for our community: Send a frontline worker a virtual message

To see the full list of KSAT Community Giving Tuesday nonprofits featured, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.