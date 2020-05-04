KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Fin Addict Angler Foundation

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how the Fin Addict Angler Foundation needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. To be the connecting force between people of all ages and the outdoors through education in fishing, environmental sustainability, and fun aquatic experiences for future generations to come.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. We host free community fishing events throughout San Antonio. We have everything needed families just show up.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. COVID-19 has impacted by not allowing us to host our free veterans, family, and kids fishing events. When we have events we are able to seek donations for Fin Addict Angler Foundation where we are 100% volunteers but have an overhead to include an office and storage facility for all of our equipment and trailer. So financially we need help. As all of our events from March, April and May have been rescheduled for later dates in June, July - Oct. We are seeking a bigger plan to included virtual education but need equipment and some guidance to reach the public that way.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. Always need volunteers.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Financial, equipment for virtual education and fishing equipment.

Q. How can the community help?

A. Please pass the word about Fin Addict Angler Foundation cause we are scheduled to host an event on the San Antonio River, June 6 Acequia Park if the ban is lifted by then.

Website:

finaddictangler.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/finaddicttx1

Address:

3007 Rigsby Suite 1404, San Antonio, Texas78222

Related:

If you are a nonprofit that is in need of support, click here to make a submission.

Share your appreciation for our community: Send a frontline worker a virtual message

To see the full list of KSAT Community Giving Tuesday nonprofits featured, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.