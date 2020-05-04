KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Mitchell Lake Audubon Center

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. The mission of Mitchell Lake Audubon Center to connect people with nature through conservation and community education focused on birds and the places they need.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. In addition to hosting over $10,000 visitors each year from across the world, Mitchell Lake Audubon Center provides hands-on STEM field experiences to over 4,000 students each year. We are a community resource for bird and native plant information and enjoyment.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. We closed our doors during our busiest season. So far, we are expecting a significant loss of revenue for operating the center. It costs us $75/day to run the center, open or closed.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. Not at this time.

Q. How can the community help?

A. Follow us on social media and tell your friends. Participate in our upcoming webinars.

Website:

mitchelllake.audubon.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/mitchelllakeaudubon

Address:

10750 Pleasanton Road, San Antonio, Texas 78221

Related:

If you are a nonprofit that is in need of support, click here to make a submission.

Share your appreciation for our community: Send a frontline worker a virtual message

To see the full list of KSAT Community Giving Tuesday nonprofits featured, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.