KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Prevent Blindness Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how Prevent Blindness Texas needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Our mission is to prevent blindness and preserve sight.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. Prevent Blindness Texas is the state’s leading voluntary eye health and safety organization. As such, we focus on improving the state’s vision and eye health by enhancing community capacity through our core competencies of early detection, patient support, systems enhancement, public policy, public awareness and health education. Half of all blindness can be prevented, yet this can only occur through these essential interventions.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. Prevent Blindness Texas provides financial resources and navigation to clients who need follow-up eye care services. Right now, many providers are not seeing clients. We anticipate two issues, an increase in wait time and access when providers do start to see patients again and a reduction of providers because not all will survive basically being closed for months. We also can’t train and certify individuals as required by the state to screen children, which will impact screening children in the fall which will then have a domino effect and delay children getting the care the need. We need to be able to develop the platform and technology to train and certify virtually since there is a direct hands-on component to certification, this is somewhat challenging but we need to figure that out.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. Yes, we have an annual walk on December 5, 2020, at Sea World San Antonio and are in need of volunteers. We also have walk in Houston at the Houston Zoo, on November 21, 2020.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Monetary donations are what will aid the most, we have had to cancel all spring fundraisers and are in need of aid to fill that gap.

Q. How can the community help?

A. We encourage the community to stay safe and healthy, protect your eyes, don’t forget your eyes are vulnerable to airborne bacteria. Do not touch your eyes without washing your hands! If you know anyone who is in need of eye care please give them our website and contact information. We are looking forward to being back in office and hitting the ground running.

Website:

texas.preventblindness.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/preventblindnesstexas

Address:

1600 NE Loop 410 Suite 125, San Antonio, Texas 78209

