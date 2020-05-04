KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: SA Hope Center

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how the SA Hope Center needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. We love people well by empowering them to meet their own needs.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. We work with individuals and families one-on-one to help them overcome the barriers of poverty on a long-term basis. We help with job readiness, financial literacy, parenting education, nutrition education and assistance, etc. Our goal is to meet the immediate needs of those in poverty while we focus on helping them increase their level of stability.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. We have seen 1200% in the number of people coming to us for assistance. We have almost hit the 30,000 individuals served mark through our food assistance response. We have canceled our in-person services and have adjusted to providing guidance and help over the phone, while also providing nutrition assistance five days a week in San Antonio’s Westside. Over 90% of those seeking our services are new to our organization. On a daily basis, we have over two dozen people who have been laid off and are desperate for work. We have staff working full-time to connect those seeking employment with companies looking to increase staffing for deliveries etc. We also have staff standing by full-time on the phone to help those with mental health issues, housing concerns, or any other crisis situations. We are not zip code restricted and will serve anyone in need.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. No.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Diapers, formula, baby wipes, hygiene products like soap and shampoo, and boxes the size of a small moving box for food home deliveries. And monetary donations are always helpful as we continue to order food.

Q. How can the community help?

A. Share our story, tell neighbors in need, make a donation online, bring baby products.

Website:

sahopecenter.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/sahopecenter

Address:

321 N. General McMullen Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78237

