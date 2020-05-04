KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: San Antonio Cancer Council

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how the San Antonio Cancer Council needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. The SA Cancer Council provides assistance to members of the community by providing assistance to cancer patients in the form of transportation to & from treatment, financial assistance for nutrients, providing food boxes for those who are unable to work while receiving treatment, help with paying utility costs and lodging expenses for out-of-town patients.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. The Council’s food pantry has not been operational since Mid-March because the SA food bank has stopped allowing closed food pantries to pick up food until further notice. This has resulted in increased challenges for patients who are now confronted with finding resources to help buy groceries.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. Unfortunately, because of social distancing, all-volunteer programs and educational offerings are on hold.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Food donations are needed in the form of can goods and peanut butter and/or dry goods such as beans or rice. Donations to our Patient Assistance Fund will help purchase H-E-B or Walmart gift cards.

Q. How can the community help?

A. Since our food pantry has been closed temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic community support with our food drive and monetary donations to buy groceries is needed to help cancer patients.

Website:

sacancercouncil.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/SACancerCouncil

Address:

7979 Wurzbach Road, Suite U600, San Antonio, Texas 78229

