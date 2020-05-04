KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: The AM Project

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how the AM Project needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Our mission is to empower youth to explore their creativity through the use of digital art and music while instilling values and skills they can use in school and throughout life.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. During normal times, the AM Project works with local partners, schools, community centers and underserved areas in town to nurture arts and creativity in our community’s youth through our digital programs. With this pause in time, we have created a few programs to stay connected to our community and give them access to arts:

We’re offering free online music production classes twice a week.

We’ve loaned out DJ controllers and computers to students to stay active.

We’ve created an online arts event called the “artisan collective” to help support our DJs, instructors and artist in our city. Within the collective, we are supporting local businesses and non-profits.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on everything for us. 80% of our funding is through programs and funding from bookings we provide to our DJs.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. Yes. A volunteer could help us strengthen and build the Artisan Collective to help more people in town.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. We need monetary donations for rent, insurance and would love to help our instructors and DJs with whatever we can.

Q. How can the community help?

A. The community can help with donations plus help spread the word about the Artisan Collective that can help our local artists, businesses and non-profits.

Website:

theamproject.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/theAMproject

Address:

2500 McCullough, San Antonio, Texas 78212

