KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. To cure leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and Hodgkin’s disease and improve the quality of life for patients and their families.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. Since the onset of COVID-19, we have provided an update for our patients. On April 1 we launched our Patient Financial Aid program for all blood cancer patients affected in any way by COVID-19. As of today we have supported over 9,000 patients nationwide with over $2M in financial aid. 153 of those patients have been in South Texas. We have a support group once a week for patients to discuss how COVID-19 has affected them. And we have two podcasts designed for healthcare professionals. When we aren’t in a pandemic we provide patient financial aid, travel assistance, support groups, education, resources and more.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. Revenue is down quite a bit, in one upcoming campaign alone we predict we will be down $800,000 in San Antonio. Many fundraising events have been postponed or canceled.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Monetary donations to a specific fundraising campaign in support of your favorite candidate/team/participant/school (Man & Woman of the Year, Light the Night, Team in Training, Pennies for Patients).

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. While under a stay at home order we do not need a many, however, once we can go back to work in the office and can gather for fundraising events we can always use volunteers in the office or at those events. Volunteerlls.org has our current volunteer opportunities.

Q. How can the community help?

A. Look out for your neighbor. Do you know someone who has a blood cancer? Tell them about our financial aid program and any of our other great resources. Support a local fundraising campaign, contact us or watch for upcoming virtual events/fundraisers.

Website:

lls.org/south-texas

Facebook page:

facebook.com/llsstx/

Address:

1218 Arion Parkway, Suite 102, San Antonio, Texas 78216

Related:

If you are a nonprofit that is in need of support, click here to make a submission.

Share your appreciation for our community: Send a frontline worker a virtual message

To see the full list of KSAT Community Giving Tuesday nonprofits featured, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.