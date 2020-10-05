KSAT Community spotlight: Senior Planet

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have a senior in your life that needs some assistance with technology?

Senior Planet, a nonprofit group in San Antonio, is the nation’s most effective program for transforming the lives of older adults through a powerful combination of technology, in-person training, online tools, and community-building spaces and events.

Over the past 15 years, Senior Planet programming has improved the lives of more than 35,000 seniors at over 100 sites located in rural and urban communities.

Digital Inclusion Week at Senior Planet aims to raise awareness of solutions addressing home internet access, personal devices, and local technology training and support programs.

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) is a proud sponsor of DIW2020, presented by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance which represents more than 450 affiliated organizations in 44 states working toward digital equity.

These programs are being offered as part of the Aging Connected campaign. Aging Connected has an ambitious goal of helping one million older adults connect to the Internet and thrive online. OATS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping older adults with a mission to harness technology to change the way we age.

Upcoming events at Senior Planet

Job Searching in the Digital Age: Monday, Oct. 5 from 3-4:30 p.m.

Tech Tips for Saving Money: Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 1-2 p.m.

Virtual Grandparents - How to Choose a New Computer: Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 3-4:30 p.m.

Internet Enrollment Event - Home Internet Access: Thursday, Oct. 8 from 4-5 p.m.

Virtual Neighborhood - Connecting to the Internet Workshop: Friday, Oct. 9 from 3-4:30 p.m.

OATS engages seniors around mainstream technology in order to drive life changes in five key impact areas that include:

Social engagement Health and wellness Financial security Advocacy and civic engagement Lifelong learning and creative expression

To learn more about Digital Inclusion Week, click here.

