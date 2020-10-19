KSAT Community feature: Community Champions Spirit of SA Awards highlights community members going above and beyond

SAN ANTONIO – Do you know someone who has stepped up for others in Bexar County during the COVID-19 pandemic through kind deeds?

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County invites you to submit an application for its Community Champions Spirit of SA Awards.

“Everyone is invested in making things better, especially for the most vulnerable, as we navigate this crisis together,” said a representative for United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County.

This award recognizes an individual whose volunteer efforts have made a significant impact during the COVID-19 crisis, demonstrating “above and beyond” commitment in any one of United Way’s four Impact Areas including creating strong individuals and families, ensuring children are ready, students are successful in school and/or San Antonians have been provided a safety net of resources during this time of crisis.

United Way Impact Areas:

Ready Children ensures all children grow up in safe, stable and nurturing environments, are healthy in mind, body and spirit and are ready to enter kindergarten and succeed in school.

Successful Students ensures all young people are actively engaged in their communities, prepared for the 21st Century workforce and have resource-rich environments with prepared and engaged adults to support them in reaching their full potential.

Strong Individuals and Families ensures all individuals and families are stable, flourish economically, reach their full potential and maintain a quality of life free of discrimination.

Safety Net supports short-term emergency and disaster assistance to help stabilize individuals and families, meeting their most immediate needs.

United Way will be accepting video nominations from the public through Friday, Oct 23.

Video application

Please create a video that introduces your nominee, shares how they impacted their community and which impact areas were targeted by their service, and why they stand out as a community champion. The maximum video length can be 3 minutes.

For full video requirements and to submit your nomination, please click here.

