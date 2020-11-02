KSAT Community spotlight: Help SA Youth stuff stockings for children this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – This November, KSAT Community is highlighting local nonprofit, SA Youth in its “Stuff-a-Stocking” holiday drive to benefit 650 students in their Out-of-School Time program.

2020 has been a hard year for everyone, but especially for the underserved students at SA Youth.

Now through Friday, Dec. 18, you can help spread holiday cheer to 650 students by donating online here for stockings to be filled with small toys, arts and crafts and healthy snacks.

SA Youth encourages supporters to donate $25 to cover the cost of one (1) holiday stocking for a child through the online fundraising form.

This holiday season help bring joy and cheer to students that need it most if you are able to give back.

“Every stocking stuffed helps spread the cheer our students need right now," said Asia Ciaravino, CEO and president of SA Youth. Join us in making a child’s holiday season a little brighter."

If you would like to donate wishlist items to the nonprofit, SA Youth’s program ranges in age from 5 to 12 and their interests vary from bouncy balls, playdough, mini sketch pads, colored pencils, markers, playing cards, chalk, interactive games, watercolors, bubbles, construction paper, crayons and stickers.

There will be a collection box at 1215 West Poplar. Call SA Youth at 210-223-3131 before you come so the group can be ready for your generous donation.

During the campaign, SA Youth also invites social media users to share their support using #SAYouthHolidayHappenings to further spread holiday happiness.

