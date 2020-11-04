SAPD teams up with KSAT Community in annual 'Share the Shoes’ drive

SAN ANTONIO – A good pair of shoes is a need we often take for granted, and for so many children in San Antonio that need is real.

This November, KSAT Community is joining in the effort to make sure kids have proper footwear by teaming up with local nonprofit Zapatos and the San Antonio Police Department for the annual KSAT Community “Share the Shoes” drive to collect new shoes of all sizes for toddlers and teenagers.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop off new shoes at any SAPD substation through Nov. 30 or you can make a monetary donation online here to Zapatos.

SAPD substation locations:

3635 East Houston Street

13030 Jones Maltsberger

5020 Prue Road

711 W. Mayfield Road

7000 Culebra Road

515 South Frio Street

