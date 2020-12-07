24th annual Gotcha Covered Collection Drive shatters donation record

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community and nonprofit, Gotcha Covered asked the community of San Antonio to help spread kindness for those in need, and the city answered the call.

San Antonio’s largest annual holiday collection drive, the Gotcha Covered Collection Drive received more than 60-thousand pounds of clothing, toiletries, hygiene products and non-perishable food during its one-day event on Sunday, Dec. 6 at Park North Shopping Center.

All of the donations will go directly to Family Violence Prevention Services, Haven for Hope and the San Antonio Food Bank.

“There is so much suffering out there, hopelessness, job loss, and people who need donations. And for me personally and the volunteers at Gotcha Covered, it makes a tremendous difference in our lives to be able to do something that helps the people who are the least fortunate in San Antonio,” said Howie Nestel, founder of Gotcha Covered.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to collect these donations that I know go a long way to give hope to the least fortunate and to generate positive aspirations for a better 2021,” Nestel said.

The line of vehicles that turned up to drop off donations wrapped around the parking lot for much of the day at Gotcha Covered, according to the nonprofit. The interest was so strong that the collection drive ended up accepting donations an hour past the scheduled ending time of Gotcha Covered.

By the time all donations were loaded up, there were nearly four, large box trucks filled with donations of new and used clothing, coats, shoes, blankets, canned food, peanut butter, tuna, baby formula, diapers, personal hygiene products, towels, sheets, paper goods, car seats, strollers and new packages of socks and underwear for men women and children.

“Thank you, San Antonio,” said a very grateful Nestel. “I am beyond excited about our 24th year of Gotcha Covered. But even better, we are counting on a more successful year for our initiative in 2021, which will mark a quarter-century of Gotcha Covered. We are already brainstorming for the 25th edition of Gotcha Covered. Mark your calendars for the first Sunday in December.”

To learn more about Gotcha Covered, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.