Help save 3 lives by donating blood in the KSAT Community annual blood drive

SAN ANTONIO – Are you interested in donating blood?

KSAT Community partner, University Health is encouraging the community of San Antonio to make a difference and help donate blood.

The blood drive will be held Feb. 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Witte Museum on Broadway. Appointments are required for this event.

University Hospital’s Emergency Department averages 70,000 emergency patients each year and transfused 30,000 in 2017.

According to University Health, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and nearly 21 million blood products are transfused each year.

All blood donated at University Hospital is used in-house for its patients.

Every time one donor gives blood, they are able to help University Health save three lives.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call 210-358-2812.

