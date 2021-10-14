KSAT Community to host a domestic violence phone bank on Oct. 20

An estimated 1.3 million women are victims of physical assault by an intimate partner each year, according to Bexar County Family Justice Center.

And 324,000 women each year experience intimate partner violence during their pregnancy.

To highlight the importance of domestic violence awareness and how to take action, KSAT will hold a phone bank on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 5-7 p.m with the Bexar County’s District Attorney’s Office. The experts will be able to answer questions about domestic violence and offer resources for victims.

The phone bank number to call will be listed in this article on the event day.

According to Bexar County Family Justice Center, domestic violence can be defined as a pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner or family member.

Abuse includes sexual, physical, economic, emotional, psychological actions or threats. This can include any behaviors that intimidate, hurt, frighten, terrorize, blame, manipulate, humiliate, injure or wound someone.

Bexar County Family Justice Center provided the following information on domestic violence:

The majority (73%) of family violence victims are female.

Females were 84% of spousal abuse victims and 86% of abuse victims at the hands of a boyfriend.

Historically, females have been most often victimized by someone they knew.

Females who are 20-24 years of age are at the greatest risk for intimate partner violence.

3 out of 4 Americans personally know someone who is or has been a victim of domestic violence.

To learn more about the Bexar County Family Justice Center, visit bcfjc.org or call 210-631-0100.

