University Health encourages women to schedule a mammogram for detecting early signs of breast cancer

Noticing any changes to your breast? If so you want medical answers fast.

About 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 13%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, according to breastcancer.org.

KSAT Community partner University Health aims to provide women with all routine imaging results before they leave their appointment.

Since early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer, University Health offers several options for getting a mammogram that includes:

Scheduling an appointment at one of their convenient locations

Mobile mammography through the healthyUexpress that can be sent to your place of business at no cost

Financial assistance to cover the cost of your screening mammogram for qualifying women

To make getting a mammogram convenient, University Health offers mobile mammogram screening services via the healthyUexpress mobile mammography bus. This service can even come to your workplace.

The healthyUexpress bus is a part of University Health’s continued commitment to help the women of San Antonio and Bexar County access mammograms more easily.

Benefits of having a Mammogram on the healthyUexpress:

Takes about 30 minutes, including registration time

Patients get results within 24 hours

Financial assistance may be provided to women with no other health care coverage and to those who qualify for the program

You are a candidate for a mobile mammogram if you:

Are age 40 or older

Have not had a mammogram within the past 12 months - most insurance companies limit the number of mammograms allowed within a 12-month period

Are not pregnant or breastfeeding

Have no personal history of breast cancer

Have no unusual breast symptoms such as a lump

At University Health offices patients can receive results of their mammogram while they wait. For mobile mammography, patients can get results the same day or next business day.

To make an appointment with healthyUexpress, click or tap here.

