KSAT Community partners with San Antonio Book Festival

SAN ANTONIO - More than 90 authors will be in town for the San Antonio Book Festival.

The sixth annual San Antonio Book Festival will feature national, regional and local authors.

About 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival this year.

San Antonio Book Festival events for the public include:

Readings

Panel discussions

Book sales

Variety of children’s and teen activities

Clay Smith, the festival’s literary director, said, "It's a wonderful year for Texas writing. We are thrilled to feature many statewide writers in this year’s lineup.”

Emmy Award-winning journalist, Jorge Ramos, whose book is "Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era," will be headlining the festival.

The festival’s mission is to unite readers and writers in a celebration of ideas.

“The amount of talent that will be gathering at this year’s festival is spectacular and so exciting,” said Katy Flato, the festivals executive director.

The San Antonio Book Festival (Time/Location)

Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Venue: Central Library and Southwest School of Art

This festival is free to the public.

For more information about the San Antonio Book Festival, you can visit saplf.org.

Thank you to our KSAT COMMUNITY partners-- Energy Transfer, San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers and University Health System-- for making a difference and making these community outreach events possible.

For more updates on how you can give back and get involved, stay tuned to KSAT 12 and KSAT.com.

Information courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.