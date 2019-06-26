Beth Chapman from 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' loses battle to cancer, dead at 51

HONOLULU, Hawaii - Duane "Dog" Chapman confirmed Wednesday morning that his wife, Beth Chapman, lost her battle with cancer.

"It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," he said in a post on Twitter.

Duane Chapman, known more commonly as his stage name Dog the Bounty Hunter, starred in a reality show of the same name on A&E from 2004 to 2012 with Beth Chapman.

The couple married in 2006 and also starred together in "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt" from 2013 to 2015.

Beth Chapman battled Stage IV lung cancer after initially being diagnosed with State II lung cancer in September 2017.

