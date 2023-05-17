WATCH LIVE: Spurs fans celebrate No. 1 draft pick in downtown San Antonio

Fans are celebrating after hearing about the Spurs' No. 1 draft pick announcement.

Fans in downtown San Antonio are celebrating after finding out the Spurs have the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft.

The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds — 14% — to land the No. 1 pick, which they’ll almost certainly use on Victor Wembanyama, AP reports.

This is the third time the Spurs have won the lottery, and on both previous occasions they made picks that paid off for several years.

