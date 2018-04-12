LIVE: Gov. Abbott visits Texas National Guard troops

Gov. Greg Abbott will receive a border security briefing and meet with Texas National Guard Troops in the Rio Grande Valley.

Abbott said Monday that he will increase the number of Guard troops on the Mexico border to at least 1,000.

He said he would add about 300 Guard members a week to the 250 members, whose deployment was announced April 6, until the total number reaches at least 1,000 troops.

The troop pledges are in response to President Donald Trump's plan to use the military to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The two Democratic candidates for governor, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and Mark White, issued the following statements regarding border security.

Lupe Valdez's statement:

"I've spent a 42-year career in law enforcement investigating drug traffickers and protecting Americans at home and abroad. I understand law enforcement and can tell you a 'boys and their toys' approach to border security doesn't work. What we need to do is get smart about border security so that we can keep our communities safe and their economies thriving. This approach from Governor Abbott and his allies simply isn't that.

With illegal border crossings at new lows, what we need is to put investment into what works, and provide the resources and innovation to the people who truly understand the border.

Rather than looking for smart solutions, Governor Abbott is simply appeasing Trump's fear based and ill-conceived approach as he disregards the wellbeing of Texas. Now more than ever, we need a governor who will prioritize smart solutions, instead of standing by as our border communities are harmed by actions disconnected from reality."

Andrew White's statement:

"I believe in a secure border. I also believe in effective policies for legal immigration. I know there’s a way to be rigorous and compassionate. And, because I’ve owned a border security business for 20 years, I understand the challenges of this issue.

Our weak borders have read like a 1,254-mile-long "Open for Business" sign to millions of undocumented immigrants and the criminals who take advantage of them. Illegal immigration violates our laws and our sovereignty. Weak borders create a dangerous situation for women, children and men who try to cross into our state. These unfortunate people are often victimized by criminals. I’ve seen their bodies lying lifeless in south Texas fields. For the sake of all of us who believe in law and safety, we must be smart on border security.

We must also be compassionate. It is nothing short of inhuman to throw a DREAM Act child out of our country or to leave them parentless by deporting their family. Period.

We need a path to citizenship for hard working, law-abiding people. We stand beside one another in the grocery store line or at the ballpark. Our kids go to school together. We've been a part of the same country for decades. We want them to graduate from college here, join our military here, invest in a home or business here, and pay taxes here. We shouldn’t punish them now for our country’s inadequate leadership.

Trump says, “Let’s build a wall” while Gov. Abbott spends $800 million in state money to pay for federal border security. Is this the only way left to secure our border? Surely there is a better way.

Border protection is not simple, but it’s possible. Building a golf course along the border? Maybe I’d ask Trump."

KSAT 12 News reporter Tiffany Huertas is covering Abbott's visit

