KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her husband sing ‘Silent Night’ Merry Christmas! SAN ANTONIO – Watch a special performance of meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her husband performing “Silent Night” on Christmas Eve.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from KSAT 12!
To view the Santa tracker, click
here.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
