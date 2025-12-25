Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her husband sing ‘Silent Night’

Merry Christmas!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

SAN ANTONIO – Watch a special performance of meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her husband performing “Silent Night” on Christmas Eve.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from KSAT 12!

To view the Santa tracker, click here.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

