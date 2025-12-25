Family friend of woman arrested, charged in domestic violence murder shares her perspective

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing a murder charge after Bexar County deputies say she shot and killed the person she was dating.

Courtney Hooper, 36, was arrested and booked into the Bexar County jail on Wednesday.

BCSO deputies responded to a call for the shooting after 6:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mallow Grove near Potranco Talley roads.

A 42-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a Wednesday news conference.

Simone Coleman, a woman who was at the home where the shooting happened, told KSAT she has been friends with Hooper for about six years.

“She called me sometime this morning,” Coleman said. “It looked like it was about five.”

Coleman missed the call from Hooper, and about an hour and a half later, BCSO deputies responded to a shooting at Hooper’s home. Deputies said Hooper shot the man she had been dating.

“She provided us with a video that she felt would exonerate her, but in reality, after watching that video, it just seemed like that made her seem even more guilty,” Salazar said.

KSAT has not yet seen that video, and Salazar said he had not seen it at the time of briefing the media on the shooting, either. However, that was enough to assist deputies in arresting Hooper for murder.

“For this to happen in my neighborhood, just living down the street, it just broke my heart, and I don’t even know who these people are,” Antonio Uzeta, a west Bexar County neighbor, said.

This is at least the third domestic violence incident that has turned into a shooting in Bexar County within the past five days.

“During the holidays, we absolutely see an uptick in domestic violence-related incidents,” Salazar said.

Domestic violence is something Coleman said she can assure was happening between Hooper and the man who is now dead.

“We asked her to leave him, she did for a while, and then one day at a football game, he was right back here,” Coleman said. “Like nothing had happened. I wish she had just listened to me and left him alone. I begged her so many times.”

Salazar said domestic violence does not just go away; instead, a person has to leave the situation.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

