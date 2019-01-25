WATCH LIVE: 2019 Cowboy Breakfast

SAN ANTONIO - More than 30,000 people are expected to invade Cowboys Dancehall parking lot Friday to enjoy free breakfast and live music. This year's music lineup includes Freddie Cruz and the Noble Outlaws.

Watch GMSA live here

The Cowboy Breakfast is the unofficial warm-up to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

The event starts at 4:30 a.m. and goes until 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Cowboys Dancehall at 3030 NE Loop 410, which is at the intersection of Loop 410 and I-35. There is free shuttle parking available at the Santikos Rialto Cinema on Loop 410.

Be sure to watch "Good Morning San Antonio" beginning at 4:30 a.m. for live coverage of the breakfast.

This year's menu includes:

20,000 servings of picante sauce by Simply Fresco

15,000 cups of What’s Brewing coffee

12,000 Kiolbassa chorizo and egg tacos

10,000 Rudy's BBQ beef tacos

8,000 Pioneer biscuits and Kiolbassa sausages

8,000 bacon and egg tacos

5,000 potato and egg tacos

5,000 Kiolbassa Sausage wraps

5,000 pints of Oak Farms milk and orange juice

2,500 servings of Pioneer biscuits and gravy

Below are videos of all the excitement from Friday's event (look for more as they get added):

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.