Recipe: Arbol chili aioli

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 20 Servings

1/2 cup(s) chiles de árbol, stems removed

1 1/4 cup(s) rice vinegar

32 Oz Duke's Real Mayonnaise

6 larger cloves of garlic, crushed

1 cup(s) cilantro, leaves tightly packed

1 cup(s) red onion, roughly chopped

1 Tsp smoked paprika

1/4 cup(s) lime juice

Instructions:

1. Place chiles in a small pot, add vinegar and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

2. Allow to cook until liquid has completely evaporated and chiles are hydrated.

3. In a food processor, add mayonnaise, hydrated chiles, garlic, cilantro, red onions, smoked paprika, and lime juice.

4. Pulse until mixture is smooth and well incorporated, season to taste. Pour into squeeze bottle or into a sealed container. Refrigerate until ready to use.

5. Chef’s Note: This aioli is best when it has at least an hour for all flavors to set up. You can cut recipe in half if you wish but, since mayonnaise is stable, it will last a while in the refrigerator and is good on everything.

