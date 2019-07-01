Hiring is underway to help with the census: How to apply

They are jobs that come around every 10 years, and they aren’t permanent, but they're still in high demand for people looking for extra income.

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring workers to help with obtaining the most accurate count possible of the population for the 2020 census.

An accurate census count is paramount in helping communities get funding and representation in government.

The jobs are temporary, but they can still be a decent-paying option for people looking for work or money on the side or who just want to be a part of history.

What do census workers do?

Census workers spend time gathering information for the government for the census count. Job duties can include interviewing residents at their homes or on the phone, mailing out questionnaires or doing general office work.

How do I apply?

Visit this website and follow the steps. The process should take roughly 30 minutes.

What do I need when applying?

You’ll need your Social Security number, home address, email address, phone number and your date and place of birth. If you are a veteran who wants veterans’ preference, supporting documentation will be needed.

What is the pay?

It depends on the area in which you reside. For example, census takers can work for $30 an hour in San Francisco and $25 an hour in New York City but $13.50 an hour in counties in the state of Montana.

For a description of what the pay rate is for locations around the country, click or tap here. Locally, here is what the pay rate is for surrounding counties according to the bureau's website:

Atascosa County - $15.50 per hour

Bandera County - $15.50 per hour

Bexar County - $14-$17.50 per hour

Comal County - $15 per hour

Guadalupe County - $15 per hour

Kendall County - $15 per hour

Medina County - $15.50 per hour

Wilson County - $15.50 per hour

How many workers will be hired?

Roughly 500,000 workers will need to be hired for the 2020 census, according to a report on NPR. The unemployment rate is lower than it was in 2010, the last census, which may make the pool of applicants smaller.