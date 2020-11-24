How to stay safe and make the best of Black Friday deals this year

SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday deals have been phased in throughout the month to allow for social distancing at stores, but some retailers are still holding their biggest sale of the year this Friday.
The National Retail Federation says people are predicted to spend a little less than $1,000 on gifts this holiday season.
The Better Business Bureau is offering the following tips for those who plan on shopping during this Black Friday:
- Make sure to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines. That means frequent handwashing, wearing a face covering, keeping 6 feet of distance between you and others at the store and staying at home if you’re sick.
- When you’re planning your Black Friday spending, set a budget and use sales flyers to find the best deals. You’ll also want to do a deep dive on reviews for the items you want to ensure you’re getting your money’s worth.
- Make sure also to read the fine print on those sales advertisements. Some items may have inflated original prices, so it’s best to do your research before heading out to the store.
- Some retailers may only offer a sale at a specific time, so plan out which stores you’re going to visit first for the best deals. You can also sign up for email lists for even bigger discounts at checkout.
- Be familiar with return policies and warranty information and pass along that information if you’re gifting anything you buy this Black Friday. Gift receipts make it easier for someone to exchange or return the gift if it’s not the right fit or it malfunctions.