'Ghostbusters' actor booked for Celebrity Fan Fest in SA this summer

Ernie Hudson, best known for his role in the "Ghostbusters" film series is confirmed for Celebrity Fan Fest in June.

Hudson is scheduled to appear June 14, 15 and 16.

Hudson has an expansive film and television career with roles in “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Congo,” “Arli$$,” “Miss Congeniality,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Modern Family” and the popular Netflix series “Grace and Frankie.”

Celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include:

Jason Momoa

Amber Heard

Jeremy Renner

Paul Betteny

Dolph Lundgren

Graham McTavish

Ray Fisher

Alexandra Shipp

Tye Sheridan

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Robert Wuhl

Clare Kramer

Walter Koenig

Joe Flanigan

Robert Picardo

Butch Patrick

Fred Savage

Benedict Wong

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14-16, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

Slideshow of celebrities scheduled to attend the 2019 Celebrity Fan Fest: