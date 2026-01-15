Bexar County judge sets Erik Cantu’s bond at $90K for each of two evading arrest with vehicle charges

Erik Cantu appeared in court via Zoom on Thursday.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Erik Cantu, who survived a shooting by a former San Antonio police officer in 2022, learned how much money it would take for his jail release on Thursday.

In the 187th Criminal District Court, Judge Stephanie Boyd set Cantu’s bond at $90,000 for each of his two evading arrest with vehicle charges.

The defense team representing Cantu had requested that the bond amounts be set at $50,000 each, arguing that he’d need assistance from family members to pay.

However, the state told Boyd that Cantu has had constant run-ins with the law since the 2022 shooting.

In addition to the bond amounts, Boyd also ordered that Cantu have no contact with a victim in connection with a burglary of habitation case.

If Cantu happens to make bond, Boyd also said that he must wear a GPS monitoring device.

When Cantu made a previous appearance in a Bexar County courtroom in December 2025, he was taken into custody, transferred to the Bexar County jail and held there without bond.

Later this month, Cantu has a separate hearing scheduled as the state has filed a motion to revoke probation.

Cantu arrested for a sixth time

According to an affidavit, Cantu allegedly stole the tablet of a woman on Dec. 4 and used it to message her friends.

Cantu was charged with burglary of a habitation, the affidavit stated.

However, in court records obtained by KSAT, the alleged burglary victim asked the court and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to drop the charge.

The woman, identified as Emily Proulx, said in the documents that she is “not fearful of him (Cantu) harming or threatening” her.

Proulx also requested that Cantu’s bond conditions be reduced and that his house arrest and GPS monitoring requirements be removed, records indicate.

Cantu avoids prison time, sentenced to 8 years of probation

The burglary incident happened less than one month after Cantu was sentenced to eight years of probation for violating the terms of his probation from evading cases last year.

If Cantu violates conditions within those eight years, his sentence would balloon to 10 years in prison.

In October 2024, Cantu skipped a drug screening and was seen driving a motor vehicle, which were violations of his probation.

A warrant was issued for his re-arrest, and Cantu was taken back into custody in November 2024.

